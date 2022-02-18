Illinois Corn Marketing Board Referendum Vote to Take Place March 29th

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) held a public meeting February 10, 2022 allowing public comment regarding a proposed referendum for the Illinois Corn Marketing Board. The referendum proposes raising the corn checkoff rate from 5/8 of a cent to 7/8 of a cent per bushel.

Following the review of public comments, the Illinois Corn Marketing Board has decided to proceed with a membership vote on the referendum on March 29, 2022. The amendment is approved if a majority of those voting in the referendum vote in favor of the amendment. Polling is to take place at the local Extension offices during normal business hours. Extension offices in Brown, Pike, Bond, Henderson, and Menard County will be closed, and Grundy County will have reduced hours from 12-4.

Eligible voters who reside outside the State of Illinois or who cannot be physically present at the polls on March 29 may cast an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be requested in writing from the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

Requests should be sent to: Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture, Attn: Bureau of Marketing and Promotion, State Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL. 62794-9281.