IT21ST Partners with accessiBe to Provide ADA and WCAG Compliance Online

IT21ST offers affordable, complete IT solutions for small- and medium-sized businessesLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT21ST, a leading provider of IT Managed Services and complete IT solutions, announced today a partnership with accessiBe, the top web accessibility solution for Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) compliance. With the partnership, IT21ST can offer an affordable and easy-to-implement solution for maintaining ADA compliance online.
IT21ST has provided IT solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) for over three decades. The company has assisted SMBs with technology challenges by providing tailored, enterprise-level solutions to promote current and future growth at affordable rates.
By partnering with accessiBe, IT21ST can assist clients with improved website accessibility, increase sales, improve the business's reputation and provide legal protection. Most importantly, it allows companies to provide excellent service to those that require additional assistance.
accessiBe is on a mission to ensure that everyone, with and without disabilities, can access the internet and enjoy what it has to offer. The company uses artificial intelligence and automation to make websites accessible in a fraction of the time it used to take, and enhances the digital experience for those with disabilities by going beyond the basic requirements to ensure an excellent experience.
"With more customers getting services from online resources, our goal was to find a solution that allows our clients to comply and continue to comply regardless of how many ongoing changes they make to their websites, without any additional effort on their part," said IT21ST CEO Ali Nader. "accessiBe provides exactly that. The solution is easy to implement and affordable and helps our clients mitigate the risk of lawsuits. But, most importantly, it enables our clients to provide a better online experience to those with disabilities."
