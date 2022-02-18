Bobcat check-in on Feb. 25 in Grangeville

Attention Trappers! A bobcat check-in will be held at Senior Citizens Center in Grangeville, 108 Grangeville Truck Rte on Friday, February 25th from 3-5:30pm. Each trapper will be charged a $1.75 administration fee and $3 per pelt.
Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.