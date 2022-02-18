Submit Release
Bobcat check-in on Feb. 25 in Grangeville

Attention Trappers! A bobcat check-in will be held at Senior Citizens Center in Grangeville, 108 Grangeville Truck Rte on Friday, February 25th from 3-5:30pm. Each trapper will be charged a $1.75 administration fee and $3 per pelt. 

Contact the regional office (208) 799-5010 for more information. 

