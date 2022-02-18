Self-lubricating and wear-resistant: new igus® bar stock for food, continuous operation, and high media resistance
Round bars made of tribo-plastics are suitable for maintenance-free special components in a wide variety of environmentsSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, US, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, the Germany-based manufacturer of motion plastics, announced it has expanded its wide range of iglide® plastic bar stock by no less than four materials; among them two for the food sector: the heat-resistant material iglide® AC500 and the resilient material iglide® A250. The extremely hard-wearing material iglide® H3 and the particularly wear-resistant endurance material iglide® E complete the product range. This makes it possible to mill and turn lubrication and maintenance free prototypes and special components for a wide variety of applications.
For the production of special bushings, rollers and other sliding elements that come into contact with food, igus® has developed iglide® AC500 – an FDA-compliant high-temperature material for the food industry that withstands extreme temperatures of up to 250°C (482°F). Thus, components made of AC500 are suitable, among other things, for sliding elements in baking lines. When a plain bearing made of AC500 rotates on a high-grade stainless-steel shaft, wear is only 0.16 micrometers per kilometer, as tests in the in-house test laboratory showed. In addition, the material has exceptionally high chemical resistance, so that it reliably withstands cleaning agents common to the food industry. Lubrication is not necessary in this case. A double advantage, as the risk of contamination and the maintenance effort are reduced.
Conveyor rollers made of iglide® A250 reduce energy consumption
The new iglide® A250 round bars are also predestined for the food and packaging industry. They are suitable, among other things, for the production of conveyor rollers, which are used in the deflection of conveyor belts. In this function, the material reduces the drive power required and the energy consumption of the belts thanks to its low-friction, lubrication-free dry operation. In addition, the material impresses with its high load-bearing capacity. iglide® A250 is designed in such a way that it can be used for high belt speeds in the food and packaging industry. And just like AC500, A250 also has the approval for direct contact with food. The material complies with the hygiene guidelines of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and EU Regulation 10/2011.
iglide® H3 withstands aggressive media
The H3, a material from which media-resistant components can be manufactured, has also been added to the iglide® bar stock product range. iglide® H3 was developed primarily for contact with aggressive media and the application in pumps, for example in fuel pumps. The material works reliably in these extreme applications thanks to its durability and low moisture absorption combined with a long service life.
iglide® E improves precision movements
The fourth new material is iglide® E. Among other things, this is used to manufacture plain bearings that dampen vibrations in combination with aluminum shafts. This specification improves precise and smooth movements of machines and equipment. The material also shows excellent wear properties in linear pivoting movements in the textile industry, packaging industry, printing industry, and vending machinery.
To learn more, please visit: iglide® plastic bar stock for movement to solve wear problems quickly
