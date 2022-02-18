What you need to know about hunter education opportunities in the Panhandle and elsewhere in the state

Idaho Fish and Game is excited to offer instructor-led hunter, bowhunter and combination classes along with new and exciting hunting and shooting sports skills classes!

Online hunter education is a great resource and will still be available for people wishing to take that route. Check out this story to get the statewide scoop on class offerings throughout the state.

What’s the big deal?

The onset and continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated the transition from in-person, instructor-led hunter and bowhunter education classes to online.

While the online class works for many people because of its convenience and style, for some, there’s just simply no replacing the instructor-led experience.

This is due in large part to the quality of the volunteer Hunter Education Instructors in Idaho. If you happen to be one of those instructors, thanks for your dedication and passion!

Where the online class differs relative to instructor-led is the hands-on learning components. Meet hunting and shooting sports skills classes!

The low-down on hunting and shooting sports skills classes

Whether you are a seasoned hunter or totally new to the game, the new and improved hunting and shooting sports skills classes will not disappoint. Plus, the classes offer a great opportunity to bolster the concepts learned in online hunter education with hands-on experience and mentoring.

Across the state, Fish and Game staff are developing and will soon be scheduling classes on a variety of topics. From survival and orienteering skills to field dressing and skinning to how-to hunt for (name the species) 101 classes, the opportunities are incredibly diverse. Keep an eye on this link in the weeks and months ahead as classes start being posted.

Two of these types of classes are currently available in the Southwest Region:

Basic Archery (register here )

) Basic Airgun Fundamentals (register here)

During 2021, staff in the Panhandle Region coordinated a “Learn to Hunt” day camp and a “Field Dressing and Skinning” class. Both classes were a success, with the overwhelming response being that people really enjoyed getting hands-on training and mentoring from experts on different topics.

The moral of the story is that Fish and Game wants to be a resource for you!

What you can expect in the Panhandle

Volunteer Hunter Education Instructors along with Fish and Game staff in the Panhandle are actively scheduling out classes for this spring and summer.

Below is a list of currently scheduled classes with links, along with a list of what is coming this spring and summer. You can expect this list to grow in the weeks and months ahead.

Scheduled instructor-led classes:

Hunter education: late-March or early-April

Intro to Handguns

Intro to Shotgunning

Women’s Intro to Shotgunning

Basics of Survival

Orienteering (Map and Compass)

Field Dressing and Skinning

How-to-hunt for (name species) 101 series

Easy access to resources

Below are links that will take you directly to the registration pages for classes.

Please contact your local Fish and Game regional office if you have any questions hunter education opportunities in your region.

Follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regular updates and news.