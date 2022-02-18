GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS’ CRIMES & CAPERS VIEWERSHIP ON THE RISE

Crimes & Capers - Views Increase By 44% (screenshot from C&C server log on Lightcast.com)

Crimes & Capers viewership has increased by approximately 44% since last December of 2021, when it was acquired by GBHL.

Since acquiring CRIMES & CAPERS last December, we are moving forward with our long-term strategy of building genre-specific streaming platforms” — Gary Rasmussen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Entertainment Holdings Inc. (OTC: GBHL) is pleased to announce that viewership of its CRIMES & CAPERS streaming channel has increased by approximately 44% since last December of 2021, when it was acquired by GBHL.

“Since acquiring CRIMES & CAPERS last December, we are moving forward with our long-term strategy of building genre specific streaming platforms”, commented Gary Rasmussen, CEO of GBHL. “Our strategy for CRIMES & CAPERS entails airing films, within the crime genre, that have never been widely viewed by the public, such as our ‘DAMSEL OF DEATH’ movie that will be featured on CRIMES & CAPERS next month”.

Mike Schlie, the founder of CRIMES & CAPERS, states, “I am thrilled to be a part of the Global family. Not only do I envision bringing classic films to audiences worldwide on the streaming channel of CRIMES & CAPERS, but now we have elevated to newer and/or older films that no one has really ever seen. This is the channel that I envisioned and with GBHL, it is quickly coming to fruition.”

“DAMESEL OF DEATH”, the true Aileen Wuornos’ story, is scheduled to debut on the CRIMES & CAPERS streaming channel on MARCH 19, 2022, at 9PM Eastern Time. This is the only ‘True Story’ about Aileen Wuornos that she herself gave to Jackelyn Giroux, via deal memo in 1991, after Aileen Wuornos (aka Lee Wuornos) was arrested in Florida under the name of her sister, Lori Grody. (See: https://fb.watch/bdaIp7Vi0Q/)

“Every word in this film AND every character is true, as was dictated to me by Aileen Wuornos,” states Jackie, who spent over a year interviewing Aileen Wuornoa, as well as her friends and family. “This is very significant because, although there have been other movies about Aileen Wuornos, this is the only story that comes directly from her lips!”

About Crimes & Capers

Muskrat Media LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Entertainment Holdings, is the creator and sole operator of Crimes & Capers, a free, ad-based, 24 hour television channel featuring fun and creative criminal programming currently streaming on ROKU, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and on the web at www.crimesncapers.com.

About Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (OTC:GBHL)

Global Entertainment Holdings is a publicly-held, entertainment company with the goal of building a worldwide entertainment and media organization with subsidiaries, affiliates and/or joint venture partners engaged in various aspects of the media and entertainment businesses. GBHL operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries of Global Universal Film Group (Film Production & sales; Final Chance Films), Global Entertainment Film Fund, LLC (Film Slate Financing), You've Got the Part (Social Media) and Muskrat Media, LLC (Crimes & Capers). The Company is determined to stay on the cutting edge of social networking and media distribution through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. For more information on Global Entertainment Holdings (OTC: GBHL), please visit: http://www.Global-GBHL.com , or contact the Company by email at: info@Global-GBHL.com.

Gary Rasmussen

Global Entertainment Holdings

+1 877-807-8880

