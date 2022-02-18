DEM to Hold Public Workshop on Proposed Freshwater Fishing, Falconry, and Hunting Regulations on Feb. 28

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management's (DEM) will hold a hybrid (Zoom) public workshop on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, to discuss the proposed 2023-2024 freshwater fishing season, the 2022-2023 falconry regulations, and the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits.

The purpose of this workshop is to provide the public with regulatory proposals currently under consideration by DEM and to afford the opportunity for feedback and additional or alternative proposals. This meeting will not be recorded, nor will there be written testimony; it is a workshop with short presentations about programs for members of the public to interact with DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife staff.

When: Monday, February 28, 2022, at 6PM

Where: 1B Camp E-Hun-Tee Place, Exeter, Join Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 884 2926 4368

Passcode: 752617

Members of the public looking to join by Zoom may participate through the link provided. Face masks are required for all those in attendance.

A public hearing will be held in May with a date and time to be provided in the future. To request copies of the draft regulations, please email Ashley Schipritt or call at 401-423-1928. Copies of the draft regulations also will be provided prior to the workshop.

