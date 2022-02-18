MEMORANDUM: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Officer James McWhorter

TO: James Wiggins, Colonel, Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement

Randy Anderson, Mayor, Town of Orange Park

Mike Cella, Chair of County Commissioners, Clay County

FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: February 18, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Officer James McWhorter

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, Officer James McWhorter passed away at the age of 31 during a car accident while on duty. Officer McWhorter joined the Florida Department of Agriculture in the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement in January 2019 and was certified in June 2019 after graduating from the Florida Gateway College Public Safety Training Center. He will be remembered for his dedication to public service, his colleagues, and his family.

To honor the memory of Officer James McWhorter and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Agricultural Inspection Stations 16A and 16B on Interstate 95 in Yulee, Florida, the Clay County Courthouse in Green Cove Springs, Florida, and the City Hall of Orange Park, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

###