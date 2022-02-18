2022-02-18 09:38:53.923 St. Louis Quick Mart Sells $46,000 Show Me Cash Ticket

2022-02-18 09:38:53.923

A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold at Quick Mart, 9725 Lackland Road in St. Louis, matched all five numbers drawn in the Feb. 4 drawing.

Because another winning ticket also matched all five numbers drawn, each of the winning tickets was worth half of the $92,000 jackpot. The other winning ticket was sold at Kum & Go, 402 Massey Blvd., in Nixa.

The winning number combination on Feb. 4 was 4, 5, 7, 38 and 39. The Quick Mart winner claimed the prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis office on Feb. 8.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash jackpot is $96,000.

In the last fiscal year, players who purchased tickets in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Lottery retailers in St. Louis County received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $39.9 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds. To see how these funds were distributed, visit MOLottery.com.