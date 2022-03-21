Cinemaria Films presents the BubbleRapApp all about sharing and caring

The BubbleRapApp is a read-along children's book in rhythm and rhyme about sharing and caring

BOLTON EAST, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BubbleRapApp is a read-along children's book in rhythm and rhyme about sharing and caring. In that spirit, all proceeds will help bring global access to life-saving vaccinations.

The BubbleRapApp, B.R.A. for short, is a new storytelling experience in which the underwater adventures of Freddy the Fish teach children the value of caring and sharing, even when it doesn’t seem appreciated. Developer Derryl Burke says his inspiration came from his own home, from telling bedtime stories that he invented to his significant other, Caroline.

This beautifully illustrated and rhythmic story has been created with a purpose and message. This message may also be important for adults to listen to - the importance of "sharing and caring" with a motivation to get everyone vaccinated. The B.R.A. puts its money where its mouth is. All proceeds from the sale of the app go to RED (www.red.org/), an organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver. RED funds global health initiatives and supports programs in communities hit hardest by the pandemic.

The B.R.A. is the product of that message, giving users the option to record their own voices rapping out the story, providing a more personalized and meaningful experience – especially to children, when the message comes from someone they know and love.

Cinemaria films aims to get their message across the world while using the B.R.A. This message, held closely by game developer Derryl, is that he believes that quality of life and play can happen best when the world is a safe place, and we can all help that happen by spreading the message of sharing and caring. Derryl and Cinemaria films are doing their part of sharing and caring by giving the proceeds of B.R.A. to RED.

More information on BubbleRapApp, including images, gameplay videos, and overviews, can be found at:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lancertechnologies.freddythefish

https://apps.apple.com/app/bubblerapapp/id1580016148

https://www.amazon.com/9019-8144-Quebec-Inc-Cinemaria-BubbleRapApp/dp/B099YYYXKY/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2E2A2KFCLEG0Z&keywords=bubblerapapp&qid=1644577964&sprefix=bubblerapap%2Caps%2C324&sr=8-1

If you wish to visit the developer’s website, go here:

https://cinemariafilms.com/