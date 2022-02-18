Submit Release
Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Kayaker In Caroline County

Maryland State Police News Release

(DENTON, MD) – A kayaker stranded in a mud-laden portion of the Choptank River was rescued by a Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) helicopter near here Thursday.

The crew from Trooper 6, assigned to the Easton Section, responded to the area of the 10000 block of River Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. They were summoned to conduct the aerial rescue, after Caroline County emergency responders were called for the kayaker, who became stranded along the shallow, silt-filled area of the Choptank River near Chapel Creek.

According to ground personnel, the unidentified adult male became stranded along the shoreline and was unable to return to navigable waters of the river. Caroline County Department of Emergency Services (DES) contacted SYSCOM and requested the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to conduct the precarious rescue, noting fire company boats could not reach the kayaker. At the time, the water temperature for the Choptank River was approximately 44 degrees Fahrenheit, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – National Ocean Service data for the waterway.

Once at the scene, the crew from MSPAC’s AW139 helicopter established communications with ground rescuers, who relayed directions to the stranded kayaker. The trooper paramedics lowered an empty rescue basket to the uninjured kayaker. As directed by rescuers and the trooper paramedics, the kayaker climbed inside the basket and was safely hoisted 75 feet to the hovering aircraft. The kayaker was delivered to awaiting emergency medical personnel at the river’s edge. The kayaker refused medical attention, according to Caroline County DES.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of 10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State. Each aircraft provides coverage 24/7/365 to Maryland residents and visitors. The MSPAC missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue, homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and our partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Park Police.

###

CONTACT:     Director Donald Hawkins – MSPAC Flight Operations, donald.hawkins@maryland.gov,

410-238-5802

