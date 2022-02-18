I’ll Take Two of Everything Please, Celebrates Artists with Online Store
by Fran Briggs
People prefer to connect with brands that are integrated with a meaningful purpose behind them. We are proud to deliver that experience.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building Legacy Artistry Community Culture (BLACC) announced the launch of its online store featuring clothing, apparel, and more, its spokesperson announced today.
— Fran Briggs
Sales provide support, publicity, and advocacy for artists and can be processed at https://illtaketwoofeverythingplease.myshopify.com/
The merchandise caters to trendy, fashionable, and cause-oriented, shoppers.
Fran Briggs, spokesperson for BLACC says that “People prefer to connect with brands that are integrated with a meaningful purpose behind them. We are proud to deliver that experience.”
Whether it's trendy beanies, unique t-shirts, captivating books, great-looking, backpacks, or more, the collection delivers the vibe, comfort, and style. Shoppers are sure to be delighted by the casual to chic options. Prices start at $11.99.
"We are thrilled to provide this option for those who enjoy shopping or want to support artists," stated Demetra Davis, Founder of BLACC. "I’ll Take Two of Everything Please, offers a comfortable and convenient way to support artists that create and contribute to our communities."
Supporters of the initiative can make purchases at the online store using several payment options. Shoppers are encouraged to visit frequently for one-of-a-kind items such as art from the artists, jewelry, antiques, and music. For additional information, visit https://illtaketwoofeverythingplease.myshopify.com/
ABOUT BLACC (B.UILDING L.EGACY A.RTISTRY C.OMMUNITY C.ULTURE)
BLACC (B.uilding L.egacy A.rtistry C.ulture C.ommunity) is an American initiative that recognizes and elevates creatives: writers, authors, graphic designers, painters, photographers, videographers, illustrators, musicians, film, and fashion. Its purpose is to boost the careers of artists by providing professional media opportunities so they can make an incredible impact on their projects. BLACC creates partnerships with industry, education, government, foundations, and individuals to secure resources that recognize the accomplishments of artists. BLACC also offers Art Education and touch on the history, different types of artistry, and way-cool, facts and events. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BLACCPage or call (689) 244-7001.
