OPLOGIC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INTEGRATION WITH CONVERSICA’S AUTOMOTIVE AI ASSISTANTS

OPLOGIC ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INTEGRATION WITH CONVERSICA’S AUTOMOTIVE AI ASSISTANTSCLAWSON, MICHIGAN, USA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oplogic demonstrates again that it is a leader in delivering solutions to drive dealership efficiency and customer satisfaction with technology & partnerships. Today, Oplogic announces Conversica as their latest strategic partner, providing access to their industry-leading Conversational Sales & Service AI Assistants for automotive dealers. With this new integration, Oplogic continues its commitment to dealers by offering industry leading technology. Conversica Automotive AI Assistants will engage in dynamic, personalized two-way conversations with sales and service leads managed in the Oplogic CRM and Equity tools.
Oplogic went above and beyond the standard integration with Conversica, and added the following functionality to the integration:
a) Showroom Triggers- prospect showroom visits will automatically pause and then adjust Conversica dialogue accordingly.
b) Dealer specific sales status- unlimited and customizable sales status.
c) Easy Access- the Conversica icon is embedded in Oplogic workflow screens to provide easy access and encourage usage.
Each prospect conversation with the AI Assistant is logged and listed in chronological order within the Oplogic Dealer Operator ™, augmenting follow-up by the dealership teams.
“Oplogic has high volume and large dealer groups as clients, which demand the most seamless & best solutions. We were challenged to go beyond the standard API to enhance our integrations so dealers using Oplogic Deal Operator™ will get the most out of Conversica,” said John Parent, President at Oplogic.
“ATS is Oplogic’s preferred technical sales and support partner. ATS has a track record of success selling and providing excellent support and utilization. The ATS team knows all the inner workings of Conversica and how dealers can create the most customer engagement and sales impact from this powerful tool. “We are excited to have such an experienced team of professionals to support Oplogic,'' said Dave Foerster, VP Sales and Operations at Oplogic.
“We are excited to launch this strategic integration partnership with Oplogic in conjunction with ATS Dealers. As the leading Conversational AI platform for Automotive, Conversica has the most seamless CRM integrations to provide dealerships the best experience for autonomous customer engagement through their Sales and Service lifecycle, with conversations all tracked within their CRM. This new partnership immediately extends Conversica’s Sales and Service AI Assistants to Oplogic customers nationwide,” said Joe Ferrazzo, Sr. Director, Product Management at Conversica.
About Oplogic
Oplogic was established in 2000, with headquarters in Detroit, Michigan. Oplogic is a leading CRM / EQUITY / CALL PERFORMANCE / DIGITAL RETAIL / COMPLIANCE solution provider for dealerships with some of the highest volume stores in the country as clients. Conversica could not be happier to have Oplogic as a partner and offer superior integration. Oplogic has proven to be one of the best choices for CRM /BDC management related software and support for dealers. Oplogic’ s Dealer Operator solution incorporates security and compliance requirements into a robust platform to manage sales, finance, and service operations most efficiently. Today, Oplogic has evolved to be one of the leading national auto dealer solutions by providing extremely intuitive & integrated tools for CRM/ BDC management, AI-Call Performance, Digital Retail, Desking, Marketing, Video, F&I, Compliance, Equity, and Training Services. These tools standardize and streamline processes, enhance efficiency, build revenue, and increase profits for some of the largest dealer groups in the country. For more information visit www.oplogic.com
About ATS Dealers
ATS is a full-service reseller of Conversica for the automotive industry in North America. At ATS we take a customized approach with each dealer partner. Our team members’ extensive experience allows for this consultative relationship. This approach incorporates Conversica into each dealer’s process as opposed to changing the dealer’s process. Our management team’s experience includes GM experience, Regional OEM leadership, along with years of direct Conversica and automotive software experience. Our diversified experience benefits each one of our dealer partners.
About Conversica
Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions that help enterprise marketing, sales, and customer success teams attract, acquire, and grow customers at scale across the customer revenue lifecycle. Conversica AI Assistants serve as digital team members and autonomously engage prospects, customers, or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action, whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.
Processing a billion interactions, the Conversica Conversational AI platform integrates natural language processing (NLU & NLG), decision & policy management, business process automation and deep learning capabilities to drive customer engagement across multiple digital communication channels and languages.
