McDonald’s Salute’s Faces of Black History Tour this Year Features Legendary Melba Moore Exclusively on 360WiSE
Sponsored by McDonald’s NY Tri-State Owner/Operators, The Faces of Black History has always been a major live play event for students in the NY Tri-State area.
The historical play sponsored by McDonald’s NY Tri-State Owner/Operator's has also gained massive attention online in the United Kingdom ( UK )" said, Robert Alexander”MIAMI, FL, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s show has gone to another level with starring the Legendary Melba Moore. In 1967 Melba Moore began her performing career as Dionne in the original cast of the musical "Hair" along with Ronnie Dyson and Diane Keaton. Moore replaced Keaton in the role of Sheila. In 1970, she won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Lutiebelle in "Purlie". She was nominated for 3 Grammy Awards and to date Melba Moore is still blessing the world with her one-of-a-kind and unique voice and let's not forget she is a Civil Rights Activist.
— Robert Alexander
"The historical play sponsored by McDonald’s NY Tri-State Owner/Operator's has also gained massive attention online in the United Kingdom ( UK )" said, Robert Alexander Co-Founder and CEO of the 360WiSE trademarked brand.
The Faces of Black History Tour is a free performance consisting of a cast that travels to local schools to teach students about the influential figures of black history through music.
"It’s always an honor to host such a historical and significant production by "A.Curtis Farrow" who has won two Emmy awards for producing McDonald's Gospelfest, and received 12 nominations. He (A.Curtis Farrow) is also named as one of the most influential men in Gospel music", said Robert Alexander, Co-Founder, and CEO of 360WiSE.
"Our entire team has worked tirelessly to introduce our “Virtual Historic Time Capsule. This collection includes Cicely Tyson, Robert Lee Dunham, Kobe Bryant, Dr.Martin Luther King Jr, Vice President Kamala Harris, Thurgood Marshall, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Oprah Winfrey, and more"...said, Robert Alexander."
The McDonald’s Faces Of Black History Play is currently streaming live on 360WiSE, 360WiSE UK, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The 360WiSE brand is black-owned and ranked in the top 1% globally for social media influence
and brand marketing of celebrities, public figures, and major brands.
According to Terry Gadson, tour manager of the month-long tour and director of operations at Newark-based production agency Irving Street Rep, discusses the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans. For the past 19years, the NY Tri-State McDonald's Owner Operator Association has been the proud sponsors of the annual Black history campaign titled McDonald's Salutes the Faces of Black History" said, Terry Gadson.
The Faces of Black History tour was created to salute and honor Black History makers throughout the world, from Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks to name a few. The Faces of Black History acknowledges the contributions of African Americans to America, from slavery to the present. This show salutes many well-known celebrities, personalities, and history makers in an entertaining and educational format for all ages. From Negro Spirituals to Rap music and everything in between, this talented four-member cast takes the audience on a high energy excursion through African American Culture.
This program also covers the accomplishments of the first African American President, Barack Obama, and this year the first Female, African American, and Asian American Vice President Kamala Harris. Also highlighted is the Civil Rights Movement all the way to today's Black Lives Matter Movement.
