Barclay Hill Road (Route 4037) Restricted to Single-Lane Closure in Industry Borough

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a portion of Barclay Hill Road (Route 4037) in Industry Borough, Beaver County, has a single-lane closure until further notice due to a slide.

Barclay Hill Road is currently restricted by single-lane alternating traffic between Route 68 and Tuscarawas Road due to a slide impacting the roadway. The road will remain in this traffic pattern until further notice.

Please use caution when traveling in this area.

