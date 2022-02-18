PennDOT Announces Updated Virtual Plans Display for Route 3007 (Fayette Street) over Interstate 70 Bridge Replacement Project in Westmoreland County

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in an updated Virtual Plans Display for the Bridge Replacement Project located on Route 3007 Section A10 (Fayette Street) bridge replacement over Interstate 70 in North Belle Vernon Borough and Route 201 Section 08M (Rostraver Road) bridge preservation project over Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County.

The proposed project consists of the replacement of the existing structure carrying Route 3007 (Fayette Street) over Interstate 70 including the reconstruction of the roadway on each side of the structure, upgrades to the drainage, signing & pavement markings and guiderail in North Belle Vernon Borough, Westmoreland County. In addition, the existing structure carrying Route 201 (Rostraver Road) over Interstate 70 will be raised approximately eight (8) inches to improve the vertical clearance over Interstate 70. Miscellaneous work will include replacing the bridge approach slabs, reconstructing the roadway, replacing the concrete curb, and updating the pavement markings in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Since roadway closures will occur during construction, a detour route will be implemented for these projects.

The updated virtual plans display includes project information, anticipated design and construction schedules, and a location map. The virtual plans display can be accessed on the PennDOT website beginning Friday, February 18 and will be available through Friday, March 4.

To access the webpage, visit www.PennDOT.gov/District12 click on the Public Meetings link under the District Links heading, pick the Westmoreland County box, and then choose the “Route 3007 over I-70 Project” tile.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Sean Sepe, at ssepe@pa.gov or 724.439.7322.

The purpose of the virtual public meeting and online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Sean Sepe, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager ssepe@pa.gov, or 724.439.7322.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

