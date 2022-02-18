8:30 AM Update: Roads Impacted by Flooding in North Central Pennsylvania

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Bradford

Route 3009 (Burlington Turnpike Road) between Route 6 and Fairview Road in Burlington Township.

Columbia

Route 339 between Full-Mill Road in Main Township and Dog Town Road in Beaver Township.

Sullivan

Route 2002 (Nordmont Road) between Brown Hill Road in Davidson Township and Route 2003 (Nordmont Road) in Laporte.

(New) Route 4001 (Elk Creek Road) between Route 87 in Hillsgrove and Route 154 in Elkland Township.

Tioga

Route 287 between Route 6 in Delmar Township and Route 249 in Middlebury Township.

(Now Open) Route 349 between Mill Creek Lane in Clymer Township and Eighteenth Street in Westfield.

Route 349 between Mill Creek Lane in Clymer Township and Eighteenth Street in Westfield. Route 4035 (Catlin Hollow Road) between Route 287 in Middlebury Township and Route 4002 (Charleston Road) in Charleston Township.

Montour

Route 254 between Blee Hill Road and Steffens Road in Derry Township.

Union

Route 3003 (Millmont Road) between Route 3004 (Creek Road) and Maple Street in Lewis Township.

(Now Open) Route 3004 (Creek Road) between (Route 3003) Millmont Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

Route 3004 (Creek Road) between (Route 3003) Millmont Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township. Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Route 3006 (Davis Road) and Ranck Road in Hartley Township.

Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Hill School Road and Route 1002 (Col. John Kelly Road) in Kelly Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov.

