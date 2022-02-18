Unimaxpad And Its New IDO Launchpad Provides Access To Promising Early-Stage Crypto Projects

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Unimaxpad team is excited to announce the launch of its new cryptocurrency to the crypto community, as it works to perfect the IDO launchpad marketplace. Unimaxpad is an IDO Launchpad built on Binance's Smart Chain (BSC) that offers funding to startups and established firms. Participants will have a say in which start-ups receive funding.

Unimaxpad will not exist solely as a launchpad and will instead continue to develop toward the goal of building a comprehensive ecosystem, establishing know your customer (KYC) standards, decentralized exchange (DEX), game development on several platforms, and bridges.

$UMAX

$UMAX is the Unimaxpad platform's native cryptocurrency, which runs on Binance Smart Chain. Users can use $UMAX to gain early access to new cryptocurrencies that aren't yet available on decentralized and centralized exchanges. The token provides several benefits to users, such as paying for goods and services, farming, staking, and IDO benefits.

Unimaxpad Features

Launchpad: Unimaxpad will select projects based on a variety of criteria, regardless of the blockchain. While most launchpads focus on a single blockchain, Unimaxpad will allow UMAX token holders to invest in new ventures regardless of the blockchain.

Multi-Chain Launchpad: The new project, Unimaxpad is an EVM-based blockchains-focused launchpad that will provide the opportunity to invest in different types of blockchain projects. With its flexible criteria, investors can choose what they want and work with it to see the best results possible.

Investors are not limited by one type of blockchain but have access to any number of them through this platform. UMAX token holders will be able to invest in NFT (non-fungible tokens) games or other multi-chain-based gaming platforms that are looking for funding and receive $ETH, $AVAX, $BNB, $HECO, and $MATIC. Unimaxpad also aims to add promising chains like Solana and Cardano in the future, in an attempt to support many networks via parachain in the future.

Participate In IDO

Users will be able to take part in any of the IDO's listed on the platform. Token holders must stake their tokens according to their eligibility tier to participate in an IDO.

Tokenomics

Name: UMAX Token

Symbol: UMAX

Maximum supply: 100,000,000

Token Type: BEP-20

Presale Price: $0.10 USDT

Contract Address: 0xa8aee71d78b6e01ab6ee58675bb3ffb500590272

Bsc Scan: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa8aee71d78b6e01ab6ee58675bb3ffb500590272

Token Burn

After each successful IDO on Unimaxpad, the platform will burn 1% of the team's tokens. The tokenomics for the team are 10,000,000 UMAX, which are locked for a year. Token burns can be tracked on BSCscan.

Vision Ahead

The goal of the Unimaxpad team is to create a community where people may realize their goals. The platform aims to provide value for money and time for users, and investors through a multi-chain launchpad. The Unimaxpad team has been working on its new revolutionary project and they plan to launch and launch new projects in the next few weeks. The platform also aims to integrate staking capabilities in the future.

About Unimaxpad

Unimaxpad is a Multi-Chain launchpad for specific projects, regardless of blockchain. While current platforms restrict themselves to certain chains, Unimaxpad may accommodate any project by supporting the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

The blockchain chosen by each project must be reliable, but since this is not always the case, Unimaxpad will conduct a due diligence process for each of the selected projects. It will engage potential participants in full transparency. To gain access to the Unimaxpad launchpad, Participants will need to stake a predetermined amount of Unimaxpad tokens (UMAX).

The team from Unimaxpad consists of industry experts with a wide range of verticals, including finance, marketing, cryptocurrency, and seeks to provide a launching pad for new projects to help them grow into successful ecosystems.

Social Media Handles



Telegram: https://t.me/unimaxpad

Twitter: https://twitter.com/unimaxpad

Medium: https://medium.com/@unimaxpad

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/unimaxpad/

Website link: https://unimaxpad.com

Whitepaper link: https://unimax.gitbook.io/unimax

