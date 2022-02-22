Zerorez Grand Rapids Announces New Marketing Partnership to Further Drive Growth Initiatives
Grow Hub GR and Grow Business Today selected as key business partners to promote safe, harsh chemical-free cleaning technology
Our goal is to be a leading, socially responsible company that continually invests in the larger social good.”GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grow Hub GR, the region’s only female-owned business incubator and co-working business space, in partnership with Grow Business Today, has been selected as the marketing agency partner for Zerorez Grand Rapids .
— Steve Lopez, owner of Zerorez Grand Rapids
Zerorez Grand Rapids provides unique patented harsh chemical-free residential and commercial cleaning services to customers across the region. From carpet, mattress and upholstery cleaning to tile, grout and air duct services, Zerorez Grand Rapids is redefining industry best practices for homes and businesses. Zerorez Grand Rapids services include one-time and regularly scheduled cleanings throughout the Grand Rapids area.
“We are proud to represent Zerorez Grand Rapids as a key partner in leading their growth and investment initiatives. Their ongoing focus on building sustainable and thriving communities through entrepreneurship and environmentally impactful programming greatly aligns with our mission and vision,” said Stephanie Kolakowski, founder and CEO of Grow Hub GR and Grow Business Today. “We focus on representing purpose driven companies that are committed to going beyond simply offering a product or service, and instead focus on developing programs that have a social or environmental impact. Zerorez Grand Rapids is an ideal partner for us and we look forward to building a long-term relationship.”
The Zerorez Cleaning Process provides an unmatched and efficient product and service that is safe for both people and our planet. They uses no harsh chemicals and work with patented technology to deliver a perfect clean for customers.
“We are committed to ensuring that our products align with keeping our environment, neighbors and families safe,” said Steve Lopez, owner of Zerorez Grand Rapids. “Our goal is to be a leading, socially responsible company that continually invests in the larger social good. With each customer sale, we are able to provide opportunities for young entrepreneurs and community projects that connect young people to green initiatives within our community.”
For more information on the Zerorez Grand Rapids, Zr Clean™ or their Carpet and Rug Institute Platinum Certification
About Zerorez Grand Rapids
Zerorez Grand Rapids (https://www.zerorezgrandrapids.com) opened in 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The franchise began in 2015 and there are currently 73 locations throughout the United States. Where traditional carpet cleaners often incorporate old cleaning methods that use soaps, detergents and harsh chemicals which attach to the carpet fibers and act as a magnet for dirt and other unwanted substances, Zerorez patented technology provides state-of-the-art cleaning without the use of harsh chemicals. The cleaning process is a revolutionary, non-toxic, water-based cleaning agent called Zr Clean™️. Zr Clean™️ is enhanced water that is electrolyzed and oxidized to create a powerful cleaning solution without harmful toxins or chemicals and is 100% green.
About Grow Hub GR
Founded by Stephanie Kolakowski, Grow Hub GR is the first female-owned and operated, purpose-driven business incubator hub in the Grand Rapids community. At Grow Hub GR, we encourage people to come as they are; Growth happens here. Grow Hub GR provides co-working space to local non-profit and business professionals. The many services available at Grow Hub GR include monthly co-working spaces, group training/facilitation programs, business coaching, marketing and business development assistance, workforce development, non-profit leadership training, security, and commercial real estate. For more information, please visit https://www.growhubgr.com. For a listing of upcoming community events, please visit https://www.growhubgr.com/events/.
