Mason Center for Assurance Research & Engineering (CARE) announces Tom Anderson as a Senior Fellow
CARE Senior Fellows are top professionals from government, business and academia who contribute to CARE's multidisciplinary efforts and research initiatives.
Mr. Anderson’s experience and deep expertise align well with CARE’s initiatives and we’re very appreciative of his continuing partnership with George Mason.”FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The George Mason University Center for Assurance Research & Engineering (CARE) today announced the appointment of Tom Anderson as a Senior Fellow. Anderson joins to advance CARE’s mission of fostering IT leadership and developing and applying emerging technologies including in cybersecurity. CARE Senior Fellows are distinguished professionals from government, business and academia who contribute to CARE's multidisciplinary efforts and research initiatives by providing expertise and a professional foundation to provide the essential connection between theory and practice.
— J.P. Auffret, Ph.D, director of CARE
“Mr. Anderson’s experience and deep expertise align well with CARE’s initiatives and we’re very appreciative of his continuing partnership with George Mason,” said J.P. Auffret, Ph.D, director of CARE. “The addition of Mr. Anderson as a CARE Senior Fellow will help us in refining our strategy and furthering our U.S. and worldwide engagement,” continued Auffret. “With the rapid development, evolution and adoption of new technologies in combination with many current economic and pandemic challenges, Mr. Anderson will provide insights on promising initiatives and technology adoption and leadership. I am looking forward to working with Mr. Anderson in the coming years.”
Tom Anderson brings to CARE expertise in technology innovation and executive leadership. He is the Managing Partner at DataStrategi, LLC, a management consulting company that delivers data-driven solutions and strategic planning to the Public Sector and GovCon companies. DataStrategi’s core focus is delivering solutions that relate to strategic planning, growth/development initiatives and the realization of corporate initiatives. DataStrategi utilizes the rapidly increasing volume and variety of data, “Big Data,” generated by people, machines, and systems to harness quantitative, actionable, and data driven insights and develop opportunities for organizations and governments to optimize how they deliver goods and services.
Mr. Anderson has previously held executive roles in major Fortune 500 technology companies including as President, Civil and Health Services Group, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC); President, Science, Technology and Engineering Group, Wyle; Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Raytheon Information Solutions; and Vice President, Strategic Programs, Northrop Grumman Information Systems.
“It is an honor to join CARE as a Senior Fellow,” said Anderson. “I look forward to contributing to their initiatives and efforts in cybersecurity and the application of emerging technologies.”
The Center for Assurance Research and Engineering (CARE) is a research center in the College of Engineering and Computing (CEC) at George Mason University. CARE is a multidisciplinary research to practice center focusing on technology, policy and leadership and management of cybersecurity and application of emerging technologies. CARE has projects and partnerships with governments, companies and universities in the U.S., Asia, Europe, Africa and South America. For more information, please go to: https://care.gmu.edu/.
Christina Batcheler
George Mason University
cbatchel@gmu.edu
Visit us on social media:
Twitter