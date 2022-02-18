Submit Release
News Search

There were 441 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,201 in the last 365 days.

Decline in The Automotive Sector due to Covid-19 Pandemic Significantly Impacts on Off-highway Vehicle Telematics Market

Off Highway Vehicle Telematics

Off Highway Vehicle Telematics

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global off-highway Vehicle (OHV) telematics market is estimated to account for US$ 116.3 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecasted period 2019-27.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing fuel cost is expected to propel growth of the global off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market. For instance, according to Indian Oil, the cost of diesel in India was US$ 0.92/liter in June 2019, which increased to US$ 1.03/liter in November 2020.

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness decline in the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market, owing to emergence of Covid-19 that has led to decline in the automotive scector.

For instance, in April 2020, Kia Motors announced that its South Korea-based contract manufacturer for compact vehicles has suspended production. Moreover, the market in Europe is also witnessing several M&A activities.

For instance, in April 2019, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, acquired TomTom Telematics, a subsidiary of TomTom International BV for US$ 1 billion.


𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗜𝗻-𝗗𝗲𝗽𝘁𝗵 𝗤𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀; 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 @
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3700


Highway vehicle (OHV) telematics collects data from various sources, including traffic lights and traffic signs. It finds applications in agriculture, mining, constructions, and other industries.

In Asia Pacific, changes in regulatory scenario is expected to boost growth of the off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market. For instance, in Australia, changes in Fringe Benefits Tax (FBT) laws is expected to boost adoption of OHV telematics. Under law changes, personal vehicle use exempt from FBT is now limited to:

Employee journeys between their home and place of work, with an additional diversion of up to two kilometers also allowed
No more than 750 kilometers in total for each FBT year
Single journeys for a wholly private purpose of 200 kilometers or less
The off-highway vehicle (OHV) telematics market in Africa is expected to witness sluggish growth, owing to low awareness and adoption of OHV telematics in emerging economies. Moreover, growing reluctance of end users to change business practices is also expected to limit the market growth.


𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁, 𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 @
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3700


𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑬𝒏𝒗𝒊𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕:
➛ TomTom International BV
➛ Zonar Systems Inc.
➛ Harman International Industries Inc.
➛ Bridgestone Europe NV/SA
➛ Trackunit A/S
➛ ORBCOMM Inc.
➛ Omnitracs LLC
➛Topcon Corporation
➛ Navman Wireless
➛ Wacker Neuson SE
➛ MiX Telematics Limited.

April 2019: ORBCOMM Inc. launched its enhanced web platform and its latest telematics devices for heavy equipment industry.

April 2019: Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, acquired TomTom Telematics, a subsidiary of TomTom International BV for US$ 1 billion.

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?
⇀ In-depth analysis of the Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) Telematics Market.
⇀ Detailed market segmentation.
⇀ Competitive-landscape analysis.
⇀ Historical, present, and future market size analysis.
⇀ Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.
⇀ Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.
⇀ Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.
⇀ The geographical presence of the key players.


𝗖𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝘆 $𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘁 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3700


How is the Report Helpful?
➱ The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

➱ Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Decline in The Automotive Sector due to Covid-19 Pandemic Significantly Impacts on Off-highway Vehicle Telematics Market

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.