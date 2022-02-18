Radiotherapy Market Trends 2021: Growth Rate, Size, Share, Outlook, and Industry Analysis Report 2026

Radiotherapy Market

The global radiotherapy market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Radiotherapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global radiotherapy market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Radiotherapy or radiation therapy is used for slowing down the growth of cancer cells and shrinking tumors. It utilizes high-energy particles or waves, such as x-rays, gamma rays, electron beams, protons, etc., to destroy the genetic material of cancer cells. Radiotherapy can be combined with other cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, surgery, immunotherapy, etc., to improve their effectiveness. Presently, it is offered to patients depending on the type, size, and location of the tumor and their medical history, age, medical conditions, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating prevalence of cancer across the globe is among the primary factors driving the radiotherapy market. This is owing to numerous factors, such as unhealthy dietary patterns, rising consumption of alcohol and tobacco, elevating levels of pollution, etc. In addition to this, the adoption of several modern radiotherapy techniques, including three-dimensional (3D) conformal, intensity-modulated, image-guided, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. These technologies deliver a lower dose of radiation to healthy tissues and a higher dose to the tumor. They also improve organ-at-risk (OARs) sparing while ensuring no physical sensation to the patients, thereby propelling the product demand. In the coming years, the rapid development of effective, low-cost, and easy-to-use products is expected to fuel the global radiotherapy market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Accuray Incorporated

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Eckert & Ziegler

• Elekta AB (publ)

• General Electric Company

• Hitachi Ltd

• Ion Beam Applications

• Isoray Inc.

• Mevion Medical Systems Inc.

• Nordion Inc. (Sotera Health)

• Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Breakup by Type:

• External Beam Radiation Therapy

o Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)

o Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT)

o Tomotherapy

o Stereotactic Radiosurgery

o Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy

o Proton Therapy

o 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

o Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

• Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy

• Systemic Radiation Therapy

Breakup by Application:

• Skin and Lip Cancer

• Head and Neck Cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Cervical Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Cancer Research Institutes

• Ambulatory and Radiotherapy Centers

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

