Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market 2021: Demand, Price Analysis, Share, Size, Outlook, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2026

Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market

The global market size reached a value of US$ 68.01 Billion in 2020 and expects to reach a value of US$ 85.67 Billion by 2026, CAGR of 3.90% by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global nitrogenous fertilizers market size reached a value of US$ 68.01 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global nitrogenous fertilizers market to reach a value of US$ 85.67 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.90% during 2021-2026. Nitrogenous fertilizers are inorganic compounds used to support the healthy development of foliage and fruit crops. The fertilizers are commonly available in liquid and dry variants that consist of ammonium sulfate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) and ammonium nitrate. Nitrogenous fertilizers are used for crops, such as oilseeds, cereals, pulses, grains, fruits and vegetables. Moderate utilization of these fertilizers aids in reducing nitrous oxide emissions, improving yield, quality of fruit, soil properties and enhancing the production of healthy flower buds.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Trends:

The global nitrogenous fertilizers market is primarily being driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable agricultural practices. Nitrogenous fertilizers are widely being used by farmers due to the rising awareness regarding nutritional balance in the crops and soil profile. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the development of green manure fertilization techniques that offer enhanced soil fertility, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives to promote the utilization of advanced fertilizers for higher yield, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Yara International ASA

• Bunge Limited

• CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

• TogliattiAzot

• Nutrien Ltd.

• EuroChem Group

• OCI Nitrogen

• URALCHEM JSC

• ICL Specialty Fertilizers

• SABIC

• Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd.

• Coromandel International Limited.

• Koch Industries, Inc.

• Hellagrolip SA

• Sinofert Holdings Limited

• CVR Partners LP

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Dry

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Urea

• Ammonium Nitrate

• Ammonium Sulfate

• Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

• Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

• Soil

• Foliar

• Fertigation

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

