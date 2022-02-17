AB122 in Asm: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-02-17
WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to amend 27.01 (7) (c) 10., 36.49 (4), 115.28 (7) (e) 1., 115.28 (54m), 115.30 (3), 115.385 (4), 115.45 (2) (a), 118.133 (1), 118.133 (2), 118.15 (1) (a), 118.153 (1) (b), 118.53 (title), 118.53 (2m), (3) and (4), 118.60 (7) (b) 3., 119.23 (7) (b) 3. and 120.18 (1) (a) 2.; and to create 115.001 (3p), 118.15 (4c) and 118.162 (1) (km) of the statutes; Relating to: microschools. (FE)
Status: A - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab122