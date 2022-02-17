Submit Release
AB621 in Asm: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-02-17

WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to amend 118.60 (2) (a) 2. c., 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. (intro.), 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. a. and 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. b.; and to create 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. am., 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. bm. and 118.60 (3) (ar) 6. cm. of the statutes; Relating to: the prior year pupil attendance requirement to participate in the Racine Parental Choice Program or the statewide parental choice program and allowing a pupil who changes residence to transfer from the Racine Parental Choice Program or Milwaukee Parental Choice Program to the statewide parental choice program. (FE)

