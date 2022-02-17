WISCONSIN, February 18 - An Act to amend 48.433 (4), 48.433 (5) (intro.), 48.433 (6) (a), 48.433 (7) (a) (intro.), 48.433 (8) (a) and 48.433 (8) (b); and to create 48.433 (8g) of the statutes; Relating to: access to a deceased adoptee's original birth certificate and information about birth parents by an adult child of the adoptee. (FE)
Status: A - Calendar
Important Actions (newest first)
/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb524
SB524 in Asm: Placed on calendar 2-22-2022 by Committee on Rules - 2022-02-17
