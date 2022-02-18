Morocco Records 636 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, February 18 - Morocco confirmed 636 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Thursday, adding that 1,640 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,721,142 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,162,086, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 5,376,568 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,157,637 while recoveries increase to 1,131,587, i.e. a recovery rate of 97.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (130), Casablanca-Settat (110), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (86), Fez-Meknes (79), Eastern region (65), Marrakech-Safi (46), Souss-Massa (37), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (27), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (16), Guelmim-Oued Noun (15), Draa-Tafilalet (14), and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (11).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 15,855 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with 22 new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (4), Tangier-Tetouan- Al Hoceima (4), Marrakech-Safi (3), Souss-Massa (3), Eastern region (2),Beni Mellal-Khenifra (2), Fez-Meknes (2), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1) and Draa-Tafilalet (1).

The number of active cases has reached 10,195 , including 392 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 17 February 2022