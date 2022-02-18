Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,800 in the last 365 days.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Series of Meetings on Sidelines of EU-AU Summit in Brussels

Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Series of Meetings on Sidelines of EU-AU Summit in Brussels

MOROCCO, February 18 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held, Thursday in Brussels, a series of talks on the sidelines of the sixth European Union-African Union summit.

Bourita, who leads the Moroccan delegation to the summit, met with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Vitorino, and held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Bourita also met with the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer.

The EU-AU Summit is a renewed opportunity for Morocco to reiterate, through its qualitative presence, carried by the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, its political commitment at the highest level which is in line with the Royal Vision for a prosperous, emancipated Africa capable of taking its destiny in hand.

In addition to the very active Moroccan participation in all segments (intergovernmental, private sector, NGOs), organized as a prelude to the summit, the co-chairmanship by Morocco of the round table, which will take place on Friday on Education, Culture, Vocational Training and Migration and Mobility is a mark of recognition and renewed confidence in the place enjoyed by the Kingdom, thanks to the Royal leadership, with its African brothers and its European friends and partners.

MAP 17 February 2022

You just read:

Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Series of Meetings on Sidelines of EU-AU Summit in Brussels

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.