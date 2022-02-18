Minister of Foreign Affairs Holds Series of Meetings on Sidelines of EU-AU Summit in Brussels

MOROCCO, February 18 - Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held, Thursday in Brussels, a series of talks on the sidelines of the sixth European Union-African Union summit.

Bourita, who leads the Moroccan delegation to the summit, met with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), António Vitorino, and held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Bourita also met with the Austrian Chancellor, Karl Nehammer.

The EU-AU Summit is a renewed opportunity for Morocco to reiterate, through its qualitative presence, carried by the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, its political commitment at the highest level which is in line with the Royal Vision for a prosperous, emancipated Africa capable of taking its destiny in hand.

In addition to the very active Moroccan participation in all segments (intergovernmental, private sector, NGOs), organized as a prelude to the summit, the co-chairmanship by Morocco of the round table, which will take place on Friday on Education, Culture, Vocational Training and Migration and Mobility is a mark of recognition and renewed confidence in the place enjoyed by the Kingdom, thanks to the Royal leadership, with its African brothers and its European friends and partners.

MAP 17 February 2022