Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply and the suspect then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife).

