Transparent Polyamides Market Worth to Reach USD 29.89 Billion By 2028 | Reports And Data

The growing automotive industry in developed and emerging countries is anticipated to drive the transparent polyamides market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Transparent Polyamide Market is estimated to reach USD 29.89 Billion by 2028. This can be mainly associated with the increasing demand from the automotive industry in developed and emerging countries which are anticipated to drive the market. Automotive manufacturers mostly prefer polyamides due to their ability for high performance at a low cost. Manufacturers are moving towards polyamides for different applications such as coatings and films due to the steady rise in raw materials prices in the automotive industry.

The rise of the automotive industry is due to the growing disposable income of consumers and the increase in transportation activities across the world. Rising demand from applications in the electronics and coatings industry is also expected to drive the market further. Growth in construction activities and increasing population are major driving factors for the electronics and coatings industry. Low cost of production and high-performance factors such as chemical & wear resistance and insulation makes ideal polyamide choice to be used in electrical and electronic applications. Low cost of production and high-performance factors such as chemical & wear resistance and insulation make polyamide an ideal choice to be used in electrical and electronic applications.

Market Dynamics:

The global materials & chemicals industry has gained impetus over recent years, owing to factors such as rising demand for essential consumer products including food & beverages, cosmetics, and personal care & hygiene products, and increasing use of chemicals and raw materials in the buildings & construction, agriculture, textiles, automotive, packaging, and several other industries. The rising focus of manufacturers on deploying environmentally sustainable materials and chemicals to augment industrial productivity and reduce carbon footprint is a major factor driving the growth of this industry. Rising consciousness about environmental conservation, the introduction of technologically advanced and organic chemical products, and the growing use of high-performance specialty chemicals further boost the industry revenue growth.

APAC contributed to the largest market share of 29.31% in 2020. The growing demand from the automotive, packaging and electronics industries of the countries like India and China are providing new opportunities for the market to grow at a rapid rate. With widespread usage across applications such as consumer goods, building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, and textiles, in recent years, there has been a rise in demand for transparent polyamide due to large-scale investments in the automobile sector, where it is extensively used.

Key participants include BASF SE, Formosa Group, Honeywell International Inc. Invista, Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Li Peng Enterprise Co., Radici Group, Solvay, Royal DSM N.V., Ascend Performance Materials Inc. Huntsman, Koch industries, Royal DSM N.V., Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd., Rhodia, Lanxess, Arkema

Further key findings from the report suggest

Transparent Polyamide is a complete solution for vehicle weight reduction. Due to the efficiency of molding and mass production, they are replacing metal parts in the automotive industry faster. Thus, the rising demand for transparent polyamide parts from the automotive sector drives the growth of the market.

Many types of transparent polyamides are available commercially. The most popular product is PA 66, followed by PA 6 and others.

PA 66 offers an excellent balance of characteristics and is the strongest of all the Polyamides. PA 66 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Transparent polyamides absorb more moisture from the air compared to other types of polyamides, which affects processability, physical properties, and dimensional stability.

Transparent polyamides are highly adopted in several industries due to their mechanical properties such as high strength, durability, and elasticity.

The electrical & electronics sector of the application segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The market players are primarily focused on developing new technologies to meet the requirements of users. Various companies are also involved in numerous mergers & acquisitions as their essential strategy is to maintain sufficient market share. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth over the next few years.

Emerging economies, such as India and China, contribute to the growth of the market in APAC which will grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Transparent Polyamide Market on the basis of Product Type, Application, Grade, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

PA 6

PA 66

Others

Extrusion Grade

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Films & Coatings

Industrial Machinery

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

