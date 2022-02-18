Wheelchair Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast till 2027

Reports and Data

The Wheelchair Market is projected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in terms of value, from USD 2.37 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 3.89 Billion by 2027.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wheelchair Market is expected to reach USD 3.89 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The wheelchair is an assisted walking device to improve the quality of life by supporting personal mobility-related issues in people who have troubles in walking, such as individuals with spinal cord injuries leading to muscular dystrophy, among others. Wheelchairs offer freedom to the disabled person and caretaker, enabling them to carry out daily tasks with convenience. Besides, providing mental health and social benefits, a wheelchair improves the physical health by aiding in the reduction of general problems comprising deformities progression, pressure sores, and better metabolism and respiration.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the wheelchair industry. Demand for the product has seen an increase in demand to assist the mobility of COVID-19 infected patients, especially the elderly. However, the shutdown of the manufacturing sector and lockdown restriction is causative of the disruption of the value chain, which, in turn, has an impact on the supply of wheelchairs

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3421

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global wheelchair market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Market Dynamics:

FMCG is the largest combination of consumer goods with different product categories that include food & drinks, personal care, health, home, and others along with marketing, production, and distribution of these products. Rapid industrialization and urbanization trends are supporting expansion of the FMCG industry, primarily in the developing countries like India and China. Changing lifestyles, increasing incomes, better spending capacities, informed consumers and easy access to FMCG products are the key factors providing impetus to the global Wheelchair Market.

E-commerce shopping is growing exponentially on the back of internet and smartphones penetration. This in turn has led to increased demand and consumption of varied FMCG products. The growth of e-commerce brands like Amazon and Alibaba is providing growth opportunities to a wide range of FMCG companies as well. Enhanced shopping experience for customers through online platforms due to access to a wider product assortment, multiple payment modes and convenience of home deliveries will further boost industry growth in the coming years.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

• Carex Health Brands Inc.

• Medline

• Invacare

• Karman Healthcare

• Pride Mobility Products Corporation

• Quantum Rehab

• Sunrise Medical LLC

• Graham-Field Health Products Inc

• Numotion

Get more Information about this Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/wheelchair-market

Market Segmentation:

Wheelchair Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Manual

• Electric

Wheelchair Market Segmentation based on Application:

• Pediatric

• Adults

Wheelchair Market Segmentation based on End-User Outlook:

• Homecare

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Rehabilitation Centers

Wheelchair Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Wheelchair Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3421

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

Browse for More Details:

Warming Mattress Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/warming-mattress-market

LED Lighting Driver Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/led-lighting-driver-market

Sportswear Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sportswear-market

Anti-Aging Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/anti-aging-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

