Pan Masala Market in India Report 2022: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Pan Masala Market in India: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the pan masala market in India reached a value of INR 41,821 Crore in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 53,081.5 Crore by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 3.88% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Pan masala refers to a mixture of slaked lime, areca, cardamom, catechu, natural perfuming materials, and flavoring agents consumed to remove the foul odor of the mouth and provide fresh breath. It also aids in improving digestion after the consumption of spicy meals. Furthermore, pan masala is widely available in several flavors that cater to the individual tastes and preferences of consumers in the urban and rural parts of India.

The widespread product adoption as a mouth freshener is among the primary factors driving the India pan masala market. Additionally, the increasing consumer awareness towards the harmful effects of tobacco products is propelling the demand for plain or flavored pan masala, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the launch of various innovative product variants, such as those with chocolate, sugar-coated fennel seeds, cardamom, saffron, gulkand, silver-coated betel nuts, etc., by the key market players to expand their customer base is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the development of flexible, convenient, and cost-efficient packaging solutions, including pouches or sachets that keep the pan masala sealed, are also augmenting the market growth. In line with this, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at improving the packaging options by using environment-friendly paper foil without plastic to ensure longer shelf-life and retain the fragrance of the product are anticipated to fuel the India pan masala market over the forecasted period.

Pan Masala Market in India 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the pan masala market in india has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the pan masala market in india on the basis of state, type, price, and packaging.

Breakup by State:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Jharkhand

Delhi

Others

Breakup by Type:

Pan Masala with Tobacco

Plain Pan Masala

Flavored Pan Masala

Others

Breakup by Price:

Premium

Non-Premium

Breakup by Packaging:

Pouch

Cans

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

