Government Investments Aids To The Nanotechnology Services Market Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in investments from government and companies in the field of nanotechnology contributed to the growth of the nanotechnology services market. Nano Media Group has developed a dedicated nanotechnology investment platform to promote outstanding technology in order to speed enterprises' entry into global markets through impact investments. The portal, Invest In Nano, debuted with a 2020 programme that would kick off a mission to connect breakthrough nanotechnology companies with investors. The rise in investments from government and companies in the field of nanotechnology changed the nanotechnology services market outlook and drove the market demand.

The global nanotechnology services market size is expected to grow from $158.98 billion in 2021 to $172.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The nanotechnology services market share is expected to reach $228.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Major players covered in the global nanotechnology services industry are AdvanceTEC, Abbie Gregg, Inc. (AGI), BREC Solutions Limited, Cambridge Innovation Consulting (CamIn), EMC Service, Foley & Lardner, HDR, Ike Scientific, Innovationsgesellschaft and Intelligent Enclosures.

TBRC’s global nanotechnology services market research report is segmented by service into research and development, information tracking, technology scouting, standardisation, regulation briefings, others, by application into pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, food and beverages, IT, others, by provider into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

