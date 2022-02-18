Brands In The Print Advertising Market Uses Long-Form Communication For An Impactful Reach

Print Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Print Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Print advertising industry trends include brands exerting towards long-form of print ads, that is, full-page, full-worded communications. This is likely to gain popularity in the print advertising market. Brands, in general, will have a lot to communicate to their customers and positions to articulate, therefore, require communication that is not limited to 145 characters, a 15-second flash of information, or a single impactful visual. For instance, in July 2020, MasterCard published a two-page broadcast in The New York Times to express its support for the LGBTQIA+ community. Also, for its support for GLAAD's NEON Legacy Series, a photo and video collection was created by Black LGBTQIA+ creators. In 2020, P&G has published a long-form of a print ad for its product Secret Deodorant/Anti-Perspirant that focuses on asking people to take part in Secret's call for gender equality.

In March 2020, Lambert & Co., a US-based public relations and integrated marketing firm acquired Fairly Painless Advertising, Inc., a company providing marketing and advertising services, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to move Lambert & Co. from a PR firm minoring in the ad and creative services to a fully-integrated agency majoring in the creative services and advertising field. Fairly Painless Advertising, Inc. is a US-based full-service advertising agency that provides research, planning, and creative services that cover print and digital design.

The global print advertising market size is expected to decline from $31.84 billion in 2021 to $31.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.7%. The market has recorded a decline owing to the closure of businesses globally due to COVID-19 restrictive measures including social distancing and movement of goods. The print advertising market share market is expected to reach $28.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -2.7%.

The huge population that subscribes to newspapers and magazines drives the global print advertising market. According to the American Press Institute survey, a majority of newspaper subscribers also pay for a print magazine, which is one of the popular publication types with good scope for ads. According to the Audit Bureau of Circulations in November 2019, the Sun newspaper sold about 1.2 million copies in the UK. People of all ages read newspapers and magazines that are the mainstay of these print advertisements, however, the majority of the subscribers who pay for newspaper subscriptions are older adults and long-time readers. They find it easy to read newspapers as it provides them the leisure to read as per their time, and also that they use significantly fewer digital applications and spend less time on gadgets. This factor contributes to the growth of the print advertising market.

Major players covered in the global print advertising industry are Ogilvy & Mather, MullenLowe, McCann Worldgroup, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, Havas, Grey global, Droga 5, BBDO, VMLY&R, WPP Group PLC, Omnicom Group, Interpublic Group of Companies and Hakuhodo.

TBRC’s global print advertising market report is segmented by type into newspaper advertising, magazine Advertising, Posters and Banners, Others, by industry into retail, electronics and telecommunications, insurance and finance, automotive, others, by provider into large enterprise, small and medium enterprise.

Print Advertising Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Newspaper Advertising, Magazine Advertising, Posters and Banners), By Industry (Retail, Electronics and Telecommunications, Insurance and Finance, Automotive), By Provider (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a print advertising market overview, forecast print advertising market size and growth for the whole market, print advertising market segments, geographies, print advertising market trends, print advertising market drivers, print advertising market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, print advertising market profiles, and market shares.

