Furniture Market Size to Worth USD 720.2 Billion by 2028 | Furniture Industry Registering 5.5% CAGR [2021-2028]

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global furniture market size was USD 475.4 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 493.6 billion in 2021 to USD 720.2 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Furniture Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our analysts, rising home decoration and renovation trends among the global population are principally promoting the demand for such products.

Closure of Furniture Shops amid COVID-19 Lockdown Constraints to Restrict Market Growth

The indeterminate existence of the COVID-19 lockdown limitations is leading to the closing down of upholstery shops around the globe. Therefore, upholstery shops are observing a deterioration in sales owing to such a limitation. Furthermore, to avert coronavirus infection, common people have restricted themselves to shop furniture pieces from these stores. Such influences are exhibiting difficulties to the complete market growth during the pandemic period.

List of Key Players Covered in the Furniture Market Report

Harman Miller Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)

Steelcase Inc. (Michigan, U.S.)

HNI Corporation (Lowa, U.S.)

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

Duff & Phelps, LLC. (New York, U.S.)

Global Furniture USA (New Jersey, U.S.)

ZouYou (Shenzhen, China)

P & C ArteMobili SA (Nova Prata, Brazil)

Saudi Modern Factory Co. (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

DEDON GmbH (Luneburg, Germany)

Dare Studio (Worthing, England)

Industry Segmentation

By Material, the global market is divided into:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

By Category, the market is segregated into:

Indoor

Outdoor

By End-User, the market is categorized into:

Residential

Office

Hotel

Others

By Region, the global market is branched into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Driving Factors

Steady Launch of Groundbreaking and Lavish Furniture Pieces to Spur Growth

Intermittent presentation of companies’ elite home facilities is anticipated to entice people to purchase them, consequently fueling the demand for these products. For example, in February 2020, BAXTER, which is an Italian home fitting products company, along with Sources Unlimited, its Indian provider, unveiled radical, lavish, and greatly crafted fixture items in India. This is expected to spur the furniture market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Hold Dominant Position in the Market through 2028

Asia Pacific market was worth USD 223.9 billion in 2020. The largest furniture market share of the Asia Pacific region is accredited to several wood furniture producers in nations such as China and India.

North America holds a substantial share of the market owing to the large usage of such products among the U.S. and Canada population, leading to the greater product incomes from such region.

Significant growth of the European region is accredited to the rising utilization of wood-based furnishing pieces among the population in nations such as the U.K. and Germany.

Competitive Landscape

Collaborations among Corporations to Safeguard Their Brand Values in Global Market

Fundamental players in the market are incessantly choosing operative tactics to endorse their products and institute their positions in the market. One such tactic is to unveil novel products by teaming up with other companies to expand their reach to end-users.

Key Industry Development

May 2020: Theodore Alexander USA, Inc., who is a console table and chair products producer, teamed up with Ralph Lauren Corporation, a vital U.S. based fashion products company, to extend its business through the partner’s retail fashion stores based in the U.S.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities



Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19



TOC Continued…!

