Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market 2022-27: Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity, Key Players and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global carbon fiber prepreg market reached a value of US$ 8.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Prepreg refers to a molding or reinforcing material that is impregnated using synthetic resin. Carbon fiber prepreg is usually manufactured by combining carbon fibers with thermoset resins, including phenols and thermoplastics. Generally manufactured via the hot melt or solvent dip processes, it exhibits enhanced strength and stiffness with excellent corrosion resistivity. As a result, it is widely used as a preferred alternative to metallic alloys and thermoset composites due to its ability to withstand extreme temperature and resistance to chemicals, fire and moisture.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global carbon fiber prepreg market is primarily driven by the rising product usage from the automotive sector. This is supported by the increasing preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles among the masses. Coupled with the escalating utilization of carbon fiber prepreg in the manufacturing of various automobile components, such as bumpers, wheel arches, seats, splitters and brake ducts, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, with an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses, there has been a considerable increase in the usage of the product. In line with this, the widespread adoption of the carbon fiber prepregs in the production of aeroplanes and helicopters in order to enhance their safety and sustainability is providing a boost to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising utilization of carbon fiber prepreg composites to manufacture multiple sports accessories due to their lightweight and durable properties are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, continuous product innovations and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players, are further projected to drive the market growth.

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the carbon fiber prepreg market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Axiom Materials Inc. (Kordsa Incorporated)

Gurit (Tianjin) Composite Material Co. Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V. (Tennessee Acquisition Holding B.V.)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Park Aerospace Corp.

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.

SGL Carbon SE

Solvay (Daikin)

TCR Composites Inc. (ATK Launch Systems)

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global carbon fiber prepreg market on the basis of manufacturing process, resin type, resin, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

Hot Melt

Solvent Dip

Breakup by Resin Type:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Breakup by Resin:

Phenolic

Epoxy

Bismaleimide

Polyimide

Cynate Ester

PEEK

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Wind Energy

Sports and Recreation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

