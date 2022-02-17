Macao Good Shop opens at the airport to promote cultural and creative products

MACAU, February 17 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), in cooperation with Macau International Airport Company Limited (CAM), has set up the “Macao Good Shop—Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store” at the Macau International Airport in order to sell original local cultural and creative products as well as IC publications, so as to promote local cultural and creative brands to tourists and residents. IC hopes to provide a sales platform for Macao’s cultural and creative products, enhance the popularity and market competitiveness of local cultural and creative brands and promote the sustainable development of Macao’s cultural and creative industries through the establishment of the “Macao Good Shop—Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store”.

The President of IC, Leong Wai Man; the Vice President of IC, Cheong Lai San; the Head of Department for Promoting Cultural and Creative Industries of IC, Ho Hong Pan; the Executive Director of CAM, Lei Si Tai; and the Director of Planning and Commercial Development Department of CAM, Winnie Hsu, inspected the operations of the “Macao Good Shop” on 15 February. The “Macao Good Shop—Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store” is located in the restricted area on the departure level of Macau International Airport Terminal, selling over 200 original cultural and creative products from various Macao brands. The shop offers a wide range of products, including travel souvenirs, lifestyle products, stationery, clothing and accessories, as well as IC publications, showcasing Macao’s cultural and creative vibrancy and allowing tourists and residents to bring home the special products of Macao.

IC had previously called for proposals for operation of the “Macao Good Shop—Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store”. The adjudicating panel, composed of professionals and representatives of the Government and CAM, selected the applications based on the following criteria: feasibility, integrity, creativity and contribution to the promotion of Macao’s cultural and creative industries, degree of industrialisation, diversity, originality and artistic and cultural content of the products, as well as the managing experience of the operators. The adjudicating panel selected Macau Creations Limited to be responsible for coordinating the sale of original local cultural and creative products for the period from November 2021 to October 2024.

For the latest information about IC, please visit the website www.icm.gov.mo, “IC Art” page on Facebook and the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.