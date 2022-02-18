Submit Release
News Search

There were 835 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,782 in the last 365 days.

Enrollment starts from February 21 to 25, 2022 for “Vocational Training Program with Subsidy” organized by DSAL

MACAU, February 18 - The “Vocational Training Program with Subsidy” (Employment Oriented Training Program) organized by the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) in accordance with Administrative Regulation No. 14/2021 and No. 33/2020 will be opened for enrollment from February 21 to 25.   The "Employment Oriented Training Program" consists of "Skills Training" and "Employment Referral". Trainees who complete the course and cooperate with the employment referral could receive a training subsidy of up to MOP 6,656. Macao residents who are unemployed due to the termination of labor relations on or after January 1, 2019, or unemployed higher education graduates in 2020 are qualified for enrollment.   In response to the market needs, a “Administrative Officer Work Operations” conducted in English (co-organized with Macao Institute for Tourism Studies) will be launched in this phase. Online enrollment and enrollment in person at the DSAL Office are both available. For details of the program and the documents required, please visit the relevant special webpage at https://www.dsal.gov.mo/zh_tw/standard/dfptraining.html , or call 82914888  for inquiries.

You just read:

Enrollment starts from February 21 to 25, 2022 for “Vocational Training Program with Subsidy” organized by DSAL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.