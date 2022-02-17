Prime Minister wishes Kosovo a happy Independence Day

LITHUANIA, February 17 - On behalf of the Government, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė extends sincere greetings to the people of Kosovo on the occasion of Independence Day and wishes well-being and prosperity.

‘I avail myself of this opportunity to express my delight at our ever closer bilateral relationship. Let me assure you that Lithuania strongly supports Kosovo’s independence, sovereignty, and European aspirations. We trust that Kosovo citizens will be able to travel freely to the EU in the near future. We wish Kosovo to continue the successful building of a secure, prosperous, and democratic state that promotes the well-being of its citizens, and we call for further reforms to achieve these goals,’ reads the Prime Minister’s greeting.