Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 5300 Block of East Capitol Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, in the 5300 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:16 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the detective’s investigation found that the suspect fired a handgun in the direction of the victim. The suspect was later apprehended by responding officers and there were no injuries reported. A firearm was recovered on the scene.

On Thursday, February 16, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

###