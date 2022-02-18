Submit Release
News Search

There were 834 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,779 in the last 365 days.

:Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, January 23, 2022, in the 600 block of H Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:30 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply and the suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife).

 

###

 

 

You just read:

:Arrest Made in an Attempt to Commit Robbery While Armed (Knife) Offense: 600 Block of H Street, Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.