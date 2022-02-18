SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/TRACTOR TRAILER CRASH/TOWN OF LANDGROVE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B3000502

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/17/22 @ 0405

STREET: VT RT 11

TOWN: Landgrove

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Landgrove Hollow Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Floyd Sheldon

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: T880

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Broken ankle, cuts, scrapes

HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: UNKOWN

AGE:

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/17/22 at approximately 0405 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Landgrove Hollow Road and VT RT 11, Landgrove, for a report of a tractor trailer crash. It was reported the tractor trailer had lost its load of lumber, scattering the lumber on the roadway.

While troopers were enroute, a second tractor trailer, reported to be a log truck, lost control in the same area as the truck carrying lumber, and collided with a telephone pole, downing power lines in the process. The log truck continued on and did not stop at the scene.

The log truck and operator have yet to be identified as a result.

The operator of the tractor trailer hauling lumber was extricated from the cab and transported to the Springfield Hospital for medical attention.

The roadway in the area of the crashes was ice covered, causing hazardous conditions and were a major factor in this incident.

VT RT 11 was closed for several hours during removal of the wrecked tractor trailer, and removal of the lumber from the roadway.

Londonderry Fire & Rescue, VTRANS, and A's Auto all responded to and assisted at the scene.

This incident is still considered under investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt Justin Walker, of the Shaftsbury Field Station at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS