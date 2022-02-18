SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/TRACTOR TRAILER CRASH/TOWN OF LANDGROVE
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B3000502
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/17/22 @ 0405
STREET: VT RT 11
TOWN: Landgrove
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Landgrove Hollow Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Rainy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Ice
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Floyd Sheldon
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pawlet, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: T880
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Broken ankle, cuts, scrapes
HOSPITAL: Springfield Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: UNKOWN
AGE:
SEAT BELT? Y/N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: UNKNOWN
VEHICLE MAKE:
VEHICLE MODEL:
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES:
HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 02/17/22 at approximately 0405 hours Vermont State Police were dispatched to the area of Landgrove Hollow Road and VT RT 11, Landgrove, for a report of a tractor trailer crash. It was reported the tractor trailer had lost its load of lumber, scattering the lumber on the roadway.
While troopers were enroute, a second tractor trailer, reported to be a log truck, lost control in the same area as the truck carrying lumber, and collided with a telephone pole, downing power lines in the process. The log truck continued on and did not stop at the scene.
The log truck and operator have yet to be identified as a result.
The operator of the tractor trailer hauling lumber was extricated from the cab and transported to the Springfield Hospital for medical attention.
The roadway in the area of the crashes was ice covered, causing hazardous conditions and were a major factor in this incident.
VT RT 11 was closed for several hours during removal of the wrecked tractor trailer, and removal of the lumber from the roadway.
Londonderry Fire & Rescue, VTRANS, and A's Auto all responded to and assisted at the scene.
This incident is still considered under investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Sgt Justin Walker, of the Shaftsbury Field Station at 802-442-5421. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text "CRIMES" (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421