Roads in PennDOT's Northwest Region Closed Due to Flooding - UPDATED 11:30 PM

The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region have been closed to through traffic due or have lane restrictions to high water and flooding.

The roads will remain closed until water rescinds and any needed repairs can be made. Motorists can check www.511PA.com for the latest updates on flood-related closures and restrictions.

PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.

Drivers should be alert of the following roadway conditions:

Crawford County

Little Cooley Road (Route 1037) – Closed from Dobbs Road to Athens Road in Athens Township; and

Springfield Church Road (Route 2007) – Scrubgrass Road in Findley Township to Cranberry Road in Pine Township.

Erie County

Route 20 – Eastbound lane restriction from Imperial Parkway to Fairplain Road in Girard Township;

Knapp Road (Route 3011) – Closed from Pennside Road to Route 6N in Conneaut Township;

French Creek Road (2001) – Closed form Route 6 to Flatt Road (Route 2006) in LeBoeuf Township; and

Pleasant Street/Elgin Road/Lovell Road/Main Street (Route 2018) – Closed from Union Street in City of Corry to Spartansburg Road in Concord Township.

Mercer County

Route 58 – Closed at the intersection with West Jamestown Road in Greene Township; and

Sheakleyville Greenville Road (Route 4020) – Closed from Beaty Road in Salem Township to Methodist Road in Sugar Grove Township.

Warren County

Main Street/Elm Street/Tidioute Creek Road/ (Route 3009) – Closed from Grant Street in Tidioute Borough to Karney Road in Triumph Township.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

