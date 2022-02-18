Medical Cyclotron Market Expected to Rise at 9.13% CAGR during 2022-2027

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 323.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.13% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Medical Cyclotron Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global medical cyclotron market reached a value of US$ 192.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 323.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.13% during 2022-2027. A medical cyclotron refers to a type of particle accelerator that is utilized in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. It uses electromagnetic fields to propel charged particles, which produce radioactive isotopes for medical drugs. These isotopes are further utilized in positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) for cancer diagnosis and treatment planning. As compared to research reactors that produce radioisotopes, medical cyclotrons generate less hazardous waste.

Market Trends:

The growing geriatric population, which is more likely to develop cancer, is primarily driving the medical cyclotron market. Furthermore, changing lifestyles, inflating disposable incomes, and growing consumer awareness towards using medical cyclotrons in diagnosing tumors are also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising investments in the healthcare infrastructure and shifting consumer inclination towards medical cyclotrons instead of nuclear reactors are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the increasing number of cancer cases and escalating demand for nuclear scans for accurate diagnosis are further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the elevating product usage in oncology, neurology, cardiology, etc., will continue to propel the medical cyclotron market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Advanced Cyclotron Systems Inc.

• Alcen

• Best Medical International Inc.

• General Electric Company

• IBA RadioPharma Solutions

• Ionetix Corporation

• Isosolution Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Varian Medical Systems Inc

Medical Cyclotron Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, product type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Ring Cyclotron

• Azimuthally Varying Field (AVF) Cyclotron

Breakup by Product Type:

• Cyclotron 10-12 MeV

• Cyclotron 16-18 MeV

• Cyclotron 19-24 MeV

• Cyclotron 24 MeV and Above

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research and Academic Institutes

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

