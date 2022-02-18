Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Growth USD 14510 million by 2022-2028 | Trends, Size Shares, Regions, Key Players | Challenges, Opportunities, Types, Applications

Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumco, Global Wafers, Siltronic, SK siltron

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Semiconductor Silicon Wafer. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

The global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market size is estimated to be worth USD 11470 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 14510 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.0% during the review period.

Semiconductor silicon wafers are key component of integrated circuits such as those used to power computers, cell phones, and a wide variety of other devices. A silicon wafer consists of a thin slice of silicon which can be treated in various ways, depending on the type of electronics that is being used. Silicon has a very high quality semiconductor, making it ideal for the production of such circuits.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer key players include Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumco, Global Wafers, Siltronic, SK siltron, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 90%.

Market Segmentation:

Semiconductor Silicon Wafer market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Semiconductor Silicon Wafer report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

In terms of product, 300 mm is the largest segment, with a share about 65%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Logic/MPU, followed by Memory, Logic and MPU, Analog, Discrete Device and Sensor, etc.

Segment by Type

Less than 150 mm

200 mm

300 mm

Other (450 mm)

Segment by Application

Memory

Logic and MPU

Analog

Discrete Device and Sensor

Other

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by North America and Europe, having a total share about 30 percent.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Detailed TOC of Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production

2.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Europe

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

2.7 South Korea

2.8 China Taiwan

3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Semiconductor Silicon Wafer by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Silicon Wafer in 2021

4.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

……..

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical

12.1.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Corporation Information

12.1.2 Shin-Etsu Chemical Overview

12.1.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Shin-Etsu Chemical Recent Developments

12.2 Sumco

12.2.1 Sumco Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sumco Overview

12.2.3 Sumco Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Sumco Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Sumco Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Production Mode & Process

13.4 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Sales Channels

13.4.2 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Distributors

13.5 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Industry Trends

14.2 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Drivers

14.3 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Challenges

14.4 Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

