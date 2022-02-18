Aerosol Propellants Market Size, Share To Reach USD 12.06 Billion By 2027| Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The growing incidence in the application in the household as disinfectants and air fresheners is driving the demand for the Aerosol Propellants market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Aerosol Propellants Market is projected to reach USD 12.06 billion by 2027. The main growth driver is expected to be the increased demand for aerosol products, such as air fresheners, paints, and deodorants. Furthermore, the growing application of personal care products should be fueling demand. Growth is expected to be led by increased aerosol use in cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and personal health care products. The rising demand for aerosol propellants is also boosting emerging economies' growing health care industry. However, the increasing demand for fragrances is promoting growth due to increased consumer purchasing strength.

In a positive outlook for personal care, home hygiene applications should drive market size. Consumption of perfumes and deodorants has significantly increased in recent years. The growing scope of use is expected to increase the growth and expansion of the market size of aerosol propellant in household formulations, which include insect repellents, disinfectants, and air fresheners. In the coming years, the growing automotive industry is expected to increase demand for products. However, rising demand for aerosol propellants is expected to drive the emerging economies' increasing construction and automotive market.

Factors like developing home decor sector as a result of increasing urbanization, demand for Middle Eastern furniture, and adoption in cleaning applications are expected to increase the demand for the product. Additionally, market growth is expected to be powered by the launch of advanced products through growing application industries.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3220

Key companies profiled in the Aerosol Propellants report are:

Arkema Group, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Akzo Nobel N.V., Honeywell International Inc., National Gas Company SAOG, The Chemours Company, Aveflor A.S., Aeropres Corporation, Grillo Werke AG, Emirates Gas LLC, BOC Industrial Gases U.K. and Company, Solvay, The Linde Group, SRF Limited, AlzChem AG and Yara International, among others..

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The Personal Care segment accounts for the largest share of the aerosol propellant market. From a volume perspective, the personal care application segment holds the majority of the share.

Expansion is due to the growing use of household goods, such as oven cleaners, air fresheners, bathroom cleaners, etc., an evolving lifestyle for customers and increased consumer buying power.

Demand for hydrocarbon-based products is expected to increase during the forecast period due to the high penetration in the pharmaceutical industry due to the product 's lack of reactivity, low toxicity, and environmentally friendly nature.

All the key market players have heavily invested in R&D initiatives in recent years, contributing to the invention of multiple innovative products. Major players aim to improve their product portfolio through strategic mergers and small and medium-sized enterprise acquisitions. So an intense rivalry among players is expected in the coming years.

The European market for aerosol propellants is leading the industry, owing to the increasing applications in industries such as paints and coatings, households and healthcare.

Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/3220

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Aerosol Propellants market is projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2027. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting market growth.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerosol-propellants-market

Propellant Type Outlook

Liquefied Gas

Compressed Gas

Product Type Outlook

Nitrous Oxide

DME

Hydrocarbons

Others

Application Outlook

Medical

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

Household

Others

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3220

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Read More Related Reports:

Molluscicides Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/molluscicides-market

Aroma Chemicals Market Analysis: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aroma-chemicals-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.