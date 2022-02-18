The Mindful Money Coach Karen McAllister to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FORT STEELE, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unhealthy feelings about money can interfere in our relationship and our career prospects.

We need a more balanced, conscious, wise, generous, loving and optimistic relationship with money, so that we are not giving it power it does not have.

When we find ourselves working in alignment with our vision, mission and values, money naturally takes its rightful place in our careers and in our family. We tend to come into balance with our and we stop making money more important than our relationships with others.

Karen McAllister is the Mindful Money Coach.

Karen helps her clients approach their relationship with money by helping them see what fears they have projected onto money. She helps them free themselves from a scarcity mindset to become more aware of their deeper intentions and motivations behind their financial decisions. Awareness of their own behavioral patterns around money helps them move towards being more financially strong and resilient.

“There's a magic that happens when someone faces their relationship with money” says Karen. “A lot of our fears around money have been inherited from our parents, our grandparents, our society and our country, and our histories. The fears get triggered in our conversations about money with our partners, our families, our business partners, our colleagues, and nobody knows how to talk these things through. So, there is silence, arguments, fights and hurts around it. It’s my passion to help people disentangle these hurts around money into their lives.”

Karen helps people who are struggling to find consistency in their business and finances, issues with negotiations with partners both intimate and in business; lack of meaning that making money is not addressing.

“Money is something we don't really talk about. There's a lot of shame and internal conflict around money, so people are very private about their suffering around money,” says Karen. “They might have taught us about business studies in school, but they don’t teach how to be with money from an emotional, psychological standpoint.”

Some people spend their whole lives running after money for safety and security, says Karen. They believe if they focus on money and earn enough, it will heal them.

“We've done something strange to money: we’ve made it our self-worth,” says Karen. “My job is to help my client disentangle how much money they have in their bank account from their worth as a human being.”

So how do you talk about money?

According to Karen, money is a tool to serve your vision and your dreams. It’s about building a life of values and matching your personal talents and gifts to a career that you like that serves humanity.

“People who work with me gain clarity in relation to how they're using their money,” says Karen. “My work is very internal. It's empowering yourself to let go of the poverty mindset that money is evil, to do purposeful work that you love and earning good money in a sustainable way.”

