Sabrina Protic Featured in New Book, Shares Her Story of Financial Success
Sabrina Protic, Financial Coach, Certified Life Coach, and author of the book, Growing Ageless: Think Young Live Younger
Wellness for Winners becomes a #1 International Bestselling book on Amazon in record-breaking time and includes an insightful chapter written by Sabrina Protic
I had been a stellar employee and had my vision set on working another three to five years. It was surreal. My husband and I were not financially prepared for this.”BRANDON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 15th, 2022, Action Takers Publishing launched their new book, Wellness for Winners. The book became a #1 International Bestseller on Amazon in record-breaking time and includes an insightful chapter written by Sabrina Protic. As a successful financial coach, Sabrina Protic knows the importance of being in control of your finances. In her chapter titled “The Remedy to Losing Money and Your Power,” she highlights the emotional and mental benefits of managing your money wisely. Wellness for Winners is a new book that features contributions from 30 women and men who share their stories and provides readers with the tools they need to achieve success in all areas of life. Whether you’re looking to improve your health, relationships, or finances, this book has something for everyone.
— Sabrina Protic
As a Financial Coach, Certified Life Coach, and author of the book, Growing Ageless: Think Young Live Younger, Sabrina is passionate about educating and empowering her community while helping women grow successful businesses together. Sabrina is a collaborative author of the books Top 25 Change Makers and Dose of Hope. She founded WEE Women Entrepreneurial Empowerment which strives for continuous opportunities for women; helping them to expand their networks, develop relationships, and grow their businesses. Sabrina is also the co-founder of the Sharper Woman Newsletter. The newsletter was created as a resource to help women live longer, younger, stronger, and smarter lives utilizing the power of information that will empower them for their future endeavors - whether they be professional or personal! Sabrina is also the COO of Thriving Women Network and is co-host of Thriving Women Talk Show and Uncomfortable Conversation Show, streaming live on e360TV.com. She invites you to watch their new shows Amp Sports Talk, Book-ish, and Financial Freedom.
“My first big financial injury happened before I knew it. I suffered a huge blow when my career job of 41 years came to a sudden end due to pandemic cutbacks. My first reaction was, “Wow, is this really happening to me?” I had been a stellar employee and had my vision set on working another three to five years. It was surreal. My husband and I were not financially prepared for this.” Sabrina Protic, excerpt from Wellness for Winners.
The team at Action Takers Publishing is excited to announce the release of Wellness for Winners. This collaborative effort tells the stories of women and men who have overcome incredible challenges and are willing to share their wellness journeys with the world. Action Takers Publishing was founded with a mission to empower 5 million women and men from around the world to write, publish, and market their books to make a greater impact on the planet. We are honored to have Sabrina Protic as one of the contributing authors. We can't wait to hear what you think about this book. Wellness for Winners is available in both paperback and ebook format at all major online bookstore resellers. Order your copy today! www.wellnessforwinners.com.
Sabrina Protic can be reached for interviews or comments via email at: Sabrina@sabrinaprotic.com
Sabrina Protic, World Class Partners Associates
Sabrina Protic
World Class Partners Associates
+1 813-760-3307
Sabrina@sabrinaprotic.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn