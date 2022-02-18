SAWICKI SPEED, DESIGN-MANUFACTURERS OF HIGH PERFORMANCE VTWIN EXHAUSTS, EXPANDS TEAM AND OFFERINGS
...to focus on a centralized approach for supporting our distributor and dealer network...”DENVER, NC , UNITED STATES, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sawicki Speed, design-manufacturers of high performance exhausts for the v-twin and powersports industry, has announced the hiring of a new General Manager, Jason “Spanky” Payne. Spanky joins Sawicki Speed from a diverse and distinguished background of v-twin sales, technician, and service, most recently as Head of Sales from one of the Southeast U.S.’s most prominent H-D dealerships.
The hiring coincides with the Sawicki Speed’s investment to support it’s continued growth under the direction of new ownership. The company is reorganizing operations towards an in-house approach to better services sales, distributor and dealer representation, and customer service.
Among other announcements for 2022, the Company will be bolstering its line of v-twin products with availability of performance exhaust and accessories for the full lineup of Indian Motorcycles, as well as offroad and UTV performance exhausts later in the calendar year.
The new offerings and capabilities are an organic extension of the Company’s 2021 strategy which centered around expanding fabrication capabilities and laser-CAD design and re-engineering of the existing product lines.
“We feel it is important for the company to streamline operations and to build a centralized approach for supporting our distributor and dealer network,” says Jason Bowne, who is part of the ownership group at Sawicki Speed. “We are proud of the progress that we saw last year after the initial reorganization, and we have even greater expectations for our in-house support and service capabilities with the addition of Spanky Payne as GM.”
