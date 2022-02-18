SNAP-Ed NY: A World Full of Flavors for National Nutrition Month March 1, 2022 | 1:42 PM EST Learn more about SNAP-Ed NY: A World Full of Flavors for National Nutrition Month

SNAP-Ed NY: Celebrate a “World of Flavors” during National Nutrition Month By Wendy Beckman, MS, RD

National Nutrition Month puts a focus on healthful eating. What does healthful eating look like to you? Personalizing your plate to include foods from different cultures is one way to add some variety to your regular eating pattern. Are there certain cultural foods that you already like? How about Mexican food? Chinese? Indian? Caribbean? Cajun?

Whatever your preference is, you can find fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products in recipes from around the world. Here are ways you can Celebrate a World of Flavors

Plan meals based on recipes from other cultures.

Try different fruits and vegetables, depending on what is in season.

Choose ingredients with different textures and colors for variety.

As a start, try varying your breakfast to include favorites from around the world. Here are a few ideas to get you started:

A smoothie with low-fat yogurt or buttermilk and tropical fruits, like papaya or mango.

Za’atar mixed with a little olive oil and spread on whole wheat pita bread, then topped with tomato slices, olives, cucumber, and fresh mint.

Scottish oatmeal or bulgur with low-fat or fat-free milk or fortified soymilk with a topping of fruit and nuts or nut butter.

Congee, a Chinese rice porridge, that can be served plain or with vegetables and a protein food, such as cooked chicken, meat, or fish.

A Spanish omelet with potatoes and other veggies, topped with a sprinkle of cheese.

For more information, visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website. For more tips on healthy eating for older adults, visit https://www.eatright.org/for-seniors.

Wendy Beckman, MS, RD is a Registered Dietitian with the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA). She has over 15 years’ experience working as a Registered Dietitian in long term care and acute care settings and currently oversees the NYSOFA SNAP-Ed Nutrition Education program for older adults in New York State. This material was funded by USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For more information on how to save time, save money and eat healthy, visit www.snapedny.org